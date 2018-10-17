Chalk this one up to, It's just Lane Kiffin doing Lane Kiffin things.

On Tuesday night, word broke of the enigmatic, camera-friendly Kiffin (the head coach at Florida Atlantic) offering a college scholarship to an 11-year-old quarterback.

But here's the kicker: The youngster in question, Cole Leinart, has a rather famous dad in college football circles–Matt Leinart, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner (USC) and current TV analyst (with FOX).

How did America first learn of this development? Social media, of course.

As the kids like to say, here's a Twitter act in two parts:

PART 1

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

PART 2

Is Kiffin the first major college coach to offer a scholarship to a pre-teen?

Uh, no.

Is it still weird (or creepy) to extend the offer, since Little Leinart barely has playing experience beyond the grade-school level?

You betcha.

Does Kiffin have a shot at landing the right-handed Leinart in 5-7 years?

Absolutely.

Why is that? When Matt Leinart (a southpaw thrower) was dominating at USC from 2003-05, accounting for 10,000-plus passing yards and 99 passing touchdowns, Kiffin was an offensive assistant/passing-game coordinator with the mighty Trojans.

