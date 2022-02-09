UGA, Georgia Tech, GSU college football weekend | What to expect

As Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State all kick off their 2022 seasons, here's what you can expect from each team in the opening week.

ATLANTA — For college football fans, the start of September signals new beginnings. It's a time where all teams are equal, until they aren't.

The Dawgs, Yellow Jackets and Panthers all square off in college football's first week on Labor Day weekend, and all have quite the matchup on their hands.

Here's what you can expect from each team in the season opener:

Georgia Bulldogs

No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The defending national champion Bulldogs broke their 41-year title drought by beating Alabama in the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game by a final of 33-18. Georgia fans have much to boast about heading into the new campaign, including the return of much of their offensive firepower, most notably Stetson Bennett.

It's safe to say there will be no shortage of options for Bennett in 2022. Georgia has a 3-headed monster at tight end, led by sophomore Brock Bowers, the 2021 Football Writers Association of America's Freshman of the Year. Bowers led the team in both receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2021 with 56 catches for 892 yards and 13 scores. He's joined by 6-foot 7-inch tight end Darnell Washington and former 5-star tight end LSU transfer out of Marietta High School, Arik Gilbert. Other key notable returners include senior Kenny McIntosh and junior Kendall Milton at running back, and sophomores Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell at wide receiver.

The Bulldogs set the modern NFL record with 15 draft picks in the 2022 draft, with seven of those stars going in the first three rounds from the defensive side of the ball: Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt, Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall. It appears the defensive side of the ball may be the only real "question mark" this team has as they open their season versus Oregon. Despite the losses, defensive leader and linebacker Nolan Smith, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith return for the Dawgs.

Georgia Tech

No. 4 Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game)

Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ESPN)

For the Yellow Jackets, their 2022 season is a bit more unpredictable. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins enters the season on the hot seat having compiled a record of just 9-25 after three consecutive three-win seasons.

It won't get any easier for the Jackets either, as they will have to contend with the toughest out-of-conference strength of schedule in the ACC, according to FB Schedules. Georgia Tech will have to play No. 21 Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium while traveling to play Georgia in Athens and UCF in Orlando. In conference, they get to face two more ranked teams, which includes their season opener against fourth-ranked Clemson and a date later on in the year with No. 17 Pittsburgh before they host No. 16 Miami.

They return sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims and have multiple senior skill players on the offensive side of the ball, but have big-time question marks with all of their projected starting offensive lineman being underclassmen.

Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Williams Brice Stadium

It won't be an easy task for the Panthers in Week 1, as they deal with an SEC foe who upgraded at quarterback, getting Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler. Georgia State will battle four consecutive teams from the Carolinas to begin the year, playing North Carolina, UNC-Charlotte and Coastal Carolina following the Gamecocks.

They return senior quarterback Darren Grainger and will look to build off an 8-5 season a year ago.