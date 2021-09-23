x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

College Park Skyhawks holding tryouts this weekend, hosting free youth clinic

The youth clinic will feature free Chick-fil-A breakfast.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks will be holding tryouts this weekend and hosting a youth clinic that includes free Chick-fil-A breakfast.

The "Back to Basketball, Presented by Chick-fil-A" clinic is first up on Saturday, happening from 9-11 a.m. for kids aged 6-18 at Badgett Stadium in College Park.

Registration for the free clinic with the Hawks' G League affiliate can be found here.

RELATED: College Park Skyhawks to return to action in Nov. with first game in 20 months

The next day, the team will hold tryouts for local basketball players at an undisclosed location, the team said. The tryouts are by invitation and for players hoping to get a training camp invite.

The two events are helping the team mark their return to the court, which they will do when their season officially tips off in November.

The Skyhawks haven't played since Feb. 2020, after the pandemic interrupted the 2019-20 G League season and then the team was among a number to opt out of the 2020-21 season.

Related Articles