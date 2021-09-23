College Park Skyhawks holding tryouts this weekend, hosting free youth clinic

The youth clinic will feature free Chick-fil-A breakfast.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks will be holding tryouts this weekend and hosting a youth clinic that includes free Chick-fil-A breakfast.

The "Back to Basketball, Presented by Chick-fil-A" clinic is first up on Saturday, happening from 9-11 a.m. for kids aged 6-18 at Badgett Stadium in College Park.

Registration for the free clinic with the Hawks' G League affiliate can be found here.

The next day, the team will hold tryouts for local basketball players at an undisclosed location, the team said. The tryouts are by invitation and for players hoping to get a training camp invite.

The two events are helping the team mark their return to the court, which they will do when their season officially tips off in November.