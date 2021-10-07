College Park Skyhawks announce additional game to schedule with G League Ignite team

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks announced an additional game to their 2021-22 schedule this week, with the team set to host the G League Ignite squad in January.
The G League Ignite team is a specialized roster for NBA prospects who aren't yet eligible for the draft and a selection of veteran players who help mentor them. The team featured lottery picks last year including No. 2 pick Jalen Green and No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga.
The Skyhawks will host G League Ignite on Jan. 21 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
RELATED: 'Don't shut your dream down' | 2 Chainz motivates participants at College Park Skyhawks' open tryouts
The team last month announced their schedule for the coming season, which will be their first return to action since the beginning of the pandemic.
The last time the Hawks' G League affiliate played was March 11, 2020, before the pandemic interrupted the season. The Skyhawks were then among a handful of teams that opted out of the 2021-22 season.