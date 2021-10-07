College Park Skyhawks announce additional game to schedule with G League Ignite team

The team opens up its season on Nov. 5.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks announced an additional game to their 2021-22 schedule this week, with the team set to host the G League Ignite squad in January.

The G League Ignite team is a specialized roster for NBA prospects who aren't yet eligible for the draft and a selection of veteran players who help mentor them. The team featured lottery picks last year including No. 2 pick Jalen Green and No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga.

The Skyhawks will host G League Ignite on Jan. 21 at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

The team last month announced their schedule for the coming season, which will be their first return to action since the beginning of the pandemic.