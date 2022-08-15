College Football Playoff title game returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, source says

It's the first stadium to host the CFP title game twice.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted several major events since it opened in 2017. It'll be the first stadium, though, to host the College Football Playoff title game twice when it returns to Atlanta in 2025.

According to sources with 11Alive, the Atlanta Sports Council, along with Gov. Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens will make the official announcement during an event at the stadium on Tuesday.

The Benz previously hosted the championship game in 2018 when the University of Alabama defeated University of Georgia.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set to host semifinal games in during the 2022 and 2025 seasons.

You can watch the official announcement during a 2 p.m. press conference on 11Alive.com, the 11Alive app on Roku and FireStick and our YouTube channel.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.