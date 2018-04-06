ATLANTA–Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart made Major League Baseball history on Monday night, becoming the highest-selected Yellow Jackets player since the MLB amateur draft launched in 1965.

Bart, who was taken by the San Francisco Giants at No. 2 overall, was the first positional player off the board.

With the Jackets, the junior Bart amassed 16 homers, 38 RBI and 55 runs this season, along with elite-level tallies for batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.471), slugging percentage (.632) and OPS (1.103).

It's worth noting: Last year's No. 2 overall pick, prep pitcher Hunter Greene, signed with the Cincinnati Reds for a reported bonus of $7.23 million.

GEORGIA TECH PLAYERS DRAFTED IN ROUND 1

1986: P Kevin Brown, Rangers (4th overall)

1988 2B Ty Griffin, Cubs (9th)

1993: C Jason Varitek, Twins (21st)

1994: C Jason Varitek, Mariners (14th)

1994: OF Jay Payton, Mets (29th)

1994: SS Nomar Garciaparra, Red Sox (12th)

1997: OF Mark Fischer, Red Sox (35th)

2001: 1B/3B Mark Texeira, Rangers (5th)

2001: 2B Richard Lewis, Braves (40th)

2003: OF Matt Murton, Red Sox (32nd)

2005: SS Tyler Greene, Cardinals (30th)

2007: C Matt Wieters, Orioles (5th)

2007: OF Danny Payne, Padres (64th)

2010: P Deck McGuire, Blue Jays (11th)

2011: P Jed Bradley, Brewers (15th)

2012: P Luke Bard, Twins (42nd)

2017: C Joey Bart, Giants (2nd)

Including Bart, Georgia Tech now boasts 16 first-round picks in school history (including compensation-round selections). The list swells to 17 players, if you count catcher Jason Varitek going in Round 1 for consecutive years (1993 with Twins, 1994 with Mariners).

CATCHERS DRAFTED IN TOP FIVE SINCE 1968

2017: Joey Bart, Giants

2014: Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

2012: Mike Zunino, Mariners

2009: Tony Sanchez, Pirates

2008: Buster Posey, Giants

2007: Matt Wieters, Orioles

2005: Jeff Clement, Mariners

2001: Joe Mauer, Twins (1st overall)

1999: Eric Munson, Tigers

1995: Ben Davis, Padres

1990: Mike Lieberthal, Phillies

1989: Tyler Houston, Braves

1985: Kurt Brown, White Sox

1979: Jay Schroeder, Blue Jays

1975: Danny Goodwin, Angels (1st overall)

1974: Dale Murphy, Braves

1973: John Stearns, Phillies

1972: Bobby Goodman, Expos

1971: Danny Goodwin, White Sox (1st overall)

1970: Mike Ivie, Padres

1970: Barry Foote, Expos

1970: Darrell Porter, Brewers

1968: Martin Cott, Astros

1968: Thurman Munson, Yankees

© 2018 WXIA