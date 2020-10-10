Georgia-Florida game will go on with 'limited capacity,' other events canceled

In a year that saw many traditions - from fairs to festivals - postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clash between the Bulldogs and the Gators is still on.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the biggest rivalry games, and longstanding traditions, in college football will go on as planned - with a few changes this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The City of Jacksonville said they are already making plans for the annual Georgia-Florida game, scheduled to take place in November. But fans may have to adjust to new limits connected to the event.

In efforts to ensure safety amongst all fans and attendees, the Jacksonville Division of Sports and Entertainment said the game will go forward with "limited capacity," though the specifics on the number of fans allowed hasn't yet been released.

In addition, officials said RV City and all ancillary events, including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval’s Bold City Bash, will not take place this year.

Complete game day safety policies and procedures will be announced closer to the game, officials said.

In a year that saw many traditions - from fairs to festivals - postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the clash between the Bulldogs and the Gators is one that Jacksonville officials said they are "thankful and excited" to carry on.

“The annual Georgia-Florida Football Classic is one of our city’s most well-known and celebrated traditions,” said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. "We have implemented and will continue to maintain regulations for the safety of all those attending. Nevertheless, we will ensure a fun and safe event as we celebrate this college football rivalry in our city.”

The game between the two SEC teams has taken place in Jacksonville since 1933 and is considered to be one of college football’s most significant rivalries. The game was first played in 1915 and has been played every season since 1926, with only two exceptions, among them a war-time interruption in 1943, according to city officials.