Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 football schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs will have seven home games including four to start their 2023 season. Here's the full schedule.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday night.

The Georgia Bulldogs will have seven home games including four to start next year's season.

Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game. This will be the first time the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens in more than a decade.

Ole Miss will also be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11, according to UGA's release.

The Bulldogs will also have home games with South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri.

UGA will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina and UAB. Check out its full schedule below.

Mark your calendars! The 2023 schedule has been announced.🗓



#GoDawgs ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XD2WAGJhtO — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 20, 2022

Georgia 2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 UT MARTIN

Sept. 9 BALL STATE

Sept. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23 UAB

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 7 KENTUCKY

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 Open Date

Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4 MISSOURI

Nov. 11 OLE MISS

Nov. 18 at Tennessee