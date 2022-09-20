x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 football schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs will have seven home games including four to start their 2023 season. Here's the full schedule.
Credit: AP Photo/John Amis

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday night. 

The Georgia Bulldogs will have seven home games including four to start next year's season. 

Ole Miss will be the western division crossover game. This will be the first time the Rebels will be making their first trip to Athens in more than a decade. 

Ole Miss will also be the final regular season SEC home game and is scheduled for Nov. 11, according to UGA's release

The Bulldogs will also have home games with South Carolina, Kentucky and Missouri. 

UGA will open the season with four home games starting with UT Martin on Sept. 2 followed by Ball State, South Carolina and UAB. Check out its full schedule below. 

Georgia 2023 Schedule 

Sept. 2                   UT MARTIN

Sept. 9                   BALL STATE

Sept. 16                 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 23                 UAB

Sept. 30                 at Auburn

Oct. 7                     KENTUCKY

Oct. 14                   at Vanderbilt

Oct. 21                   Open Date

Oct. 28                   vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4                    MISSOURI

Nov. 11                  OLE MISS

Nov. 18                  at Tennessee

Nov. 25                  at Georgia Tech

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Vince Dooley birthday | Former Georgia coach turns 90

Before You Leave, Check This Out