UGA freshman linebacker Samuel M'Pemba cited for allegedly driving 88 mph in a 55 zone

ATHENS, Ga. — Another University of Georgia football player is in trouble for speeding after freshman outside linebacker Samuel M'Pemba was cited for driving 88 mph in a 55 zone while in Athens on Wednesday, deputies said.

M'Pemba, a 5-star freshman from Bradenton, Florida, and one of the highest-ranked recruits in the entire nation, was pulled over by an Oconee County Sheriff's deputy along U.S. Route 441 north in Athens at 10:31 a.m. The highway is better referred to as Athens Perimeter Highway or simply the Athens Loop, a highway that makes a circle along the outskirts of Athens.

The deputy alleged M'Pemba was driving 33 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in a 2020 Dodge Durango.

This continues a trend of UGA football players getting in trouble for traffic violations related to speeding, reckless driving and racing in the City of Athens and its surrounding areas.

University of Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested on May 23 on misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving charges.

In March, Jalen Carter's attorney said he pleaded no contest to traffic violations regarding an alleged racing incident with a UGA staffer who crashed in January. Chander LeCroy and football player Devin Willock died in the crash. LeCroy was driving 104 mph and had more than twice the legal blood alcohol concentration limit when she crashed, Athens-Clarke County Police said.

It was about six weeks after the deadly crash when Carter -- who was in a separate vehicle -- was charged with two misdemeanors for racing and reckless driving.

Also earlier this year, an 11Alive UGA insider reported Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

On May 8, University of Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrisette was arrested for DUI in Oconee County.