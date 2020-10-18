No. 2 Alabama roars back for 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia

The nation’s top-scoring offense ultimately got the decisive upper hand in a battle with the Bulldogs.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama’s aerial assault picked apart No. 3 Georgia’s heralded defense in the second half of a 41-24 victory.

The Crimson Tide, with coach Nick Saban stalking the sideline after a COVID-19 scare, rallied with three touchdowns in a 10-minute span starting late in the third quarter.