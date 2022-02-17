Here's a look at salaries for some of UGA's assistant football coaches

They included defensive line coach Tray Scott, who saw his salary bumped to $760,000 from $600,000.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia released pay raises for some of its assistant football coaches through an open records request Wednesday afternoon.

They included defensive line coach Tray Scott, who saw his salary bumped to $760,000 from $600,000. Meanwhile, offensive analyst Buster Faulkner received a raise from $150,000 to $250,000.

Recently, it was revealed that co-defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann will each make $800,000 next year.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will make $1.25 million next year as part of a built-in raise he received when signing his current three-year contract. Monken is slated to make $1.4 million in 2023, although this does not preclude a new deal from being made.

It was also revealed that new outside linebackers coach Chidea Uzo-Diribe will make $450,000 next fall.

Salary bumps for Matt Luke ($900,000 in 2021), tight ends coach Todd Hartley ($450,000 in 2021) and Dell McGee ($800,000 in 2021) have not yet been announced.