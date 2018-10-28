ATLANTA–It's been a few years since the SEC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press top 11.
And it's been an especially long time since Kentucky was part of that cluster of elite national programs, but here we are.
On Sunday, the Wildcats garnered a No. 11 ranking from the AP voters, properly setting the stage for next week's showdown with No. 6 UGA.
At stake: It's a winner-take-all scenario for SEC East supremacy.
It's a big game for Georgia and Kentucky fans, obviously; but next week, it'll warrant second billing nationally, with top-ranked Alabama and No. 4 LSU squaring off in Baton Rouge.
Here's a look at the full media poll:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. UGA
7. Oklahoma
8. Ohio State
9. UCF
10. Washington State
11. Kentucky
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Utah
17. Houston
18. Utah State
19. Iowa
20. Fresno State
21. Mississippi State
22. Syracuse
23. Virginia
24. Boston College
25. Texas A&M