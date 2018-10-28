ATLANTA–It's been a few years since the SEC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press top 11.

And it's been an especially long time since Kentucky was part of that cluster of elite national programs, but here we are.

On Sunday, the Wildcats garnered a No. 11 ranking from the AP voters, properly setting the stage for next week's showdown with No. 6 UGA.

At stake: It's a winner-take-all scenario for SEC East supremacy.

Amway Coaches Poll: Georgia moves into a tie at No. 5, seven new teams arrive in top 25 https://t.co/WjCWtXkgKm pic.twitter.com/N9Nh5i58r7 — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) October 28, 2018

It's a big game for Georgia and Kentucky fans, obviously; but next week, it'll warrant second billing nationally, with top-ranked Alabama and No. 4 LSU squaring off in Baton Rouge.

Here's a look at the full media poll:

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Michigan

6. UGA

7. Oklahoma

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. Washington State

11. Kentucky

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Utah State

19. Iowa

20. Fresno State

21. Mississippi State

22. Syracuse

23. Virginia

24. Boston College

25. Texas A&M

© 2018 WXIA