There wasn't much afterglow from UGA baseball's narrow home victory on Saturday (Game 1 of a doubleheader).

The final minutes of the game coincided with Presbyterian catcher Jimmy McDonald being carried off the field on a stretcher and subsequently taken to the hospital.

According to UGA Sports insider Anthony Dasher, who was on-site at Foley Field, Bulldogs outfielder Randon Jernigan sprinted toward home plate after a Presbyterian wild pitch.

McDonald, a junior from Washington state, then recovered the ball and dove head-first to apply the tag on Jernigan.

The potentially ugly scene prompted this Tweet from Dasher.

UPDATE

A few hours later, Dasher offered a more-upbeat post:

Just spoke with Presbyterian coach Elton Pollock. He says he did receive some positive news ... but not details yet. Catcher Jimmy McDonald will remain at Piedmont Athens Regional (hospital) and will undergo an MRI (Sunday morning).

Video replays have not surfaced on the Web. As such, it's implausible to speculate if McDonald incurred a head or neck injury.

The Presbyterian players knelt in prayer while medical officials tended to McDonald.