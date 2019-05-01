11Alive Sports offers a real-time breakdown of the 2019 All-American Bowl, featuring some of the country's best prep seniors.

This showcase event also doubles as an extension of the Early Signing Period, where a number of premium recruits have delayed their momentous decisions until today's game.

CLEMONS: UGA loses pair of top-flight wideouts to NFL draft

CLEMONS: UGA tight end Isaac Nauta declaring for the NFL draft

CLEMONS: Here are UGA football's top 10 plays from the calendar 2018

CLEMONS: Uga The Dog gets into Sugar Bowl scuffle with UT's Bevo

1:01 p.m. EST

Citing the top 20 seniors listed on Rivals.com, five blue-chippers have yet to reveal their college plans, including Cedar Grove wideout Jadon Haselwood--the nation's No. 2-ranked receiver.

Haselwood originally committed to Georgia, before re-opening the recruiting process a few months ago.

Will Haselwood reconsider the Dawgs, in the wake of the school losing four prominent offensive starters to the NFL draft (Elijah Holyfield, Isaac Nauta, Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley?)

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Or are the loud whispers of Haselwood attending Oklahoma a mere formality?

1:12 p.m. EST

Well, that didn't take long.

Just seconds after the opening kickoff, UGA commit Dominick Blaylock takes a short down-and-out pass and rumbles 60-plus yards for the easy touchdown.

With Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman gone from the Dawgs program, Blaylock could have a decent shot at major playing time next year.

Check out Blaylock's touchdown:

1:27 p.m. EST

The first major signing announcement of the day goes to ... Purdue.

The rejuvenated Boilermakers, under the direction of offensive whiz Jeff Brohm, just landed David Bell, the 12th-ranked wide receiver from the Class of 2019 (source: Rivals.com).

2:01 p.m. EST

Khris Bogle, one of the nation's highest-ranked weakside defensive linemen, picked Alabama over Florida, Tennessee and Miami.

Is this another case of the rich getting richer?

Most likely.

Will Nick Saban still be coaching the Crimson Tide for Bogle's senior campaign in Tuscaloosa?

Meh, judgment call on that one, especially if Saban has already eclipsed Bear Bryant's record for outright national titles.

Here's the one saving grace for Georgia fans: Bogle comes highly touted ... but UGA commit Nolan Smith leads this elite-level grouping, in the eyes of Rivals.com.

2:11 p.m. EST

The aforementioned Haselwood just made a leaping catch (at his apex) and then cruised for a long touchdown ... prompting this Tweet from yours truly.

For those scoring at home, the East's three scores involve Dominick Blaylock (two TDs) and Haselwood.

2:58 p.m. EST

Don't call it an upset, whenever Kirby Smart's involved.

During Saturday's broadcast of the All-American Bowl, UGA football pulled off a substantial coup, landing defensive back Tyrique Stevenson from the Class of 2019.

Who's Tyrique Stevenson?

Well, he was the nation's No. 6-ranked cornerback (source: Rivals.com) and Georgia's most touted signee at this crucial position (No. 37 recruit nationally).

But here's the weird part: Despite being a Miami native and having strong ties to the Hurricanes and the University of Florida, Stevenson–who could eventually become a safety at the college level–still rolled with the Bulldogs.

3:33 p.m. EST

Cedar Grove wideout Jadon Haselwood has been a prize recruit for some time, evoking down-the-road thoughts of Keenan Allen or Michael Thomas.

But things really ratcheted up earlier in the fall, when the 6-foot-3, 195-pound blue-chipper walked back his verbal commitment to Georgia, as a means of re-opening the recruiting process?

Was that code for 'See ya' ... or was Haselwood still genuinely interested in coming to Athens?

On Saturday, the Dawgs found out the sobering news, as Haselwood chose Oklahoma over UGA, Florida State and Tennessee.

With this decision, Oklahoma has now landed the nation's highest-ranked pair of wideouts—Haselwood (No. 4 overall talent, according to Rivals.com) and Theo Wease (No. 3 overall).