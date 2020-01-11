Bulldogs' Richard LeCounte involved in accident: report

LeCounte is said to have a concussion and injuries to his ribs.

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia starting safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a motorcycle accident after returning to Athens following the Bulldogs' victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Sources tell UGA Insider that LeCounte suffered a concussion and injures to his ribs. Details regarding the specifics of the accident or the exact location are still limited. However, 11Alive and UGA Insider are in contact with UGA and local police to gather more details.

LeCounte had 13 tackles and three pass break-ups in Georgia's 14-3 win against Wildcats earlier in the day.