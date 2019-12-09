ATHENS, Ga. — Joyous; the life of the party.

Those were just some of the ways former Georgia and NFL offensive lineman George Foster used to describe former Bulldog running back Robert Arnaud, who passed away Tuesday night.

“He was always such a joyous person, always the life of the party,” Foster said. “Just an all-around cool dude. I’ve never heard a bad word about him from him or anyone else. He was just always a pleasure to be around. He liked to have a good time.”

Details surrounding the death of Arnaud were not immediately available.

Arnaud, who would have turned 41 on Oct. 3, lettered for four years (1995, 1997, 1998 and 1999) with the Bulldogs, playing for both head coach Ray Goff and Jim Donnan. He was a teammate of current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

As a freshman in 1995, Arnaud played in three games for the Bulldogs, rushing 50 times for 128 yards before redshirting in 1996.

In 1997, Arnaud played in 11 contests but only rushed the ball 16 times before enjoying his best year as a junior in 1998, rushing 24 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

His senior year saw him earn 41 carries in eight games for 149 yards and three scores.

A native of Morrow, Arnaud spent time in camp with a trio of NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints, but never played in a regular-season game.

