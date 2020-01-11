No. 5 Georgia earns 11th consecutive win over Kentucky 14-3

The Georgia touchdowns opened both halves as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Zamir White rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and No. 5 Georgia beat Kentucky 14-3 for its 11th straight win in the series.

The Georgia touchdowns opened both halves as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs ran for 215 yards, while Kentucky managed just 229 yards in total offense.