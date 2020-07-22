Georgia football lands another Cedartown star

Cedric Washington also held offers from Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

ATHENS, Ga. — For a team in need of some good recruiting news, Cedric Washington’s announcement that he was committing to Georgia was welcomed news indeed.

A member of the Class of 2022, Washington also held offers from Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The rising junior is a versatile athlete who plays running back and linebacker for Cedartown High School.

He is the Bulldogs’ second commitment for the Class of 2022.

Washington’s announcement came after he was offered by the Bulldogs last December.

Georgia was always considered the clear favorite for his services.

"UGA has been my dream college, and I’ve always looked into the coaches," Washington told UGASports.

"I saw how they came together, and I never thought I could be a part of that. (Getting the offer) was a blessing, man. Everyone (in my family) was excited. We went out to eat and all. We just couldn’t believe it," he said.

Washington, who works out with former Bulldog great Nick Chubb, a Cedartown alum, is the first from that high school to commit to Georgia since Chubb in 2013.

He joins Brookwood High’s Marquis Groves-Killebrew as the Bulldogs' second commitment for 2020. Washington’s announcement comes a day after four-star James Williams surprised many by committing to Miami on Tuesday evening.