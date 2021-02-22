Georgia facing challenges after losing talent to NFL Draft

On the latest episode of the "Locked on Bulldogs" podcast, the hosts discuss who could potentially start at corner for Georgia next season.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's football team has started to feel what the University of Alabama deals with every year, with losing talented and productive players to the NFL Draft each season.

From last year, the Bulldogs will enter the 2021 season with their top four corners from 2020 not on the roster.

Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe, the hosts of the Locked On Bulldogs podcast, talked about the challenges that Georgia is facing with their defensive backs.

They said Ameer Speed, a 6'3, 211-pound senior from Jacksonville, Florida, could potentially be a good pick as a starting cornerback for Georgia this season.

But, whoever will be the next cornerback is a debate that will happen all offseason.

The hosts also talked about David Daniel, a true freshman out of Woodstock, Georgia and Kelee Ringo, a redshirt freshman listed as a defensive back.

“True freshman David Daniel, I’m not telling you that he’s not going to rise up and steal someone’s job here but keep an eye out,” said Monroe. “Keep a sharp eye. You have to give the edge to Kelee Ringo if corner is going to be the position that the coaching staff likes him in.

Listen to the podcast below.