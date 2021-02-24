Who is the best Bulldog from the 1990s?

The most stellar defender UGA had during the 1990s in Athens: Champ Bailey.

ATHENS, Ga. — For the last several weeks, hosts of Locked On Bulldogs Clint Shamblin and Daniel Monroe have been constructing all-decade teams as an offseason exercise. Up next, the 1990s team.

While discussing several talented Georgia defenders during that decade, they finally mentioned the most stellar defender they had during the 1990s in Athens: Champ Bailey.

Bailey’s performance at the University of Georgia is seen as one of the best college careers for a player in the history of the school.

“You were reading off some stats from Champ Bailey on this team, and I want to use the term ‘gross,’ because it should not have been allowed. But it’s not gross, it’s beautiful," Shamblin said. "It’s attractive in the most fascinating way."

“Champ Bailey - the best player from the 90s," Shamblin added. "He is on Mount Rushmore for all-time of UGA greats.”

