ATLANTA–It's a fair question to ask in this age of the College Football Playoff:
Do the media and coaches polls carry any weight in November and December?
The short answer would be 'No,' since the media and coaches polls don't have any official ruling over the four-team Playoff.
The long response would be absolutely, citing one big reason: The Sunday polls unconsciously persuade the members of the College Football Playoff committee to produce rankings different than the media and coaches' listings.
How else to explain undefeated UCF posting a No. 9 ranking in last week's Associated Press poll ... but then sitting at No. 12 for the initial Playoff rankings?
In essence, the committee went out of their way to let the world know that UCF's unblemished run of two years–while impressive–doesn't pass the muster, if the Knights are simultaneously avoiding major competition among the Power 5 programs (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac 12).
To be fair, UCF crushed ACC Coastal leader Pitt by 31 in September; and a matchup with North Carolina was canceled, due to inclement weather.
That's one example of polls prejudice. Luckily, UGA doesn't have to deal with all the subjective nonsense.
As expected, the Bulldogs moved up to the No. 5 spot in Sunday's Associated Press poll, on the heels of LSU's blowout defeat to top-ranked Alabama (29-0); and just like the coaches poll, there's a consensus agreement of the top-six teams: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma.
Dawg fans have no reason to freak out over their school's current ranking, regardless of the poll.
It's a simple proposition for UGA from this point forward: Win ... and you're in the four-team Playoff, no matter what.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. UGA
6. Oklahoma
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Washington State
11. UCF
12. Kentucky
13. Syracuse
14. Utah State
15. Texas
16. Fresno State
17. Boston College
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida
20. Washington
21. Penn State
22. North Carolina State
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan State
25. Cincinnati