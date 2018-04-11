ATLANTA–It's a fair question to ask in this age of the College Football Playoff:

Do the media and coaches polls carry any weight in November and December?

The short answer would be 'No,' since the media and coaches polls don't have any official ruling over the four-team Playoff.

The long response would be absolutely, citing one big reason: The Sunday polls unconsciously persuade the members of the College Football Playoff committee to produce rankings different than the media and coaches' listings.

How else to explain undefeated UCF posting a No. 9 ranking in last week's Associated Press poll ... but then sitting at No. 12 for the initial Playoff rankings?

In essence, the committee went out of their way to let the world know that UCF's unblemished run of two years–while impressive–doesn't pass the muster, if the Knights are simultaneously avoiding major competition among the Power 5 programs (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac 12).

To be fair, UCF crushed ACC Coastal leader Pitt by 31 in September; and a matchup with North Carolina was canceled, due to inclement weather.

That's one example of polls prejudice. Luckily, UGA doesn't have to deal with all the subjective nonsense.

As expected, the Bulldogs moved up to the No. 5 spot in Sunday's Associated Press poll, on the heels of LSU's blowout defeat to top-ranked Alabama (29-0); and just like the coaches poll, there's a consensus agreement of the top-six teams: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma.

Dawg fans have no reason to freak out over their school's current ranking, regardless of the poll.

It's a simple proposition for UGA from this point forward: Win ... and you're in the four-team Playoff, no matter what.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. UGA

6. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio State

9. LSU

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Syracuse

14. Utah State

15. Texas

16. Fresno State

17. Boston College

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida

20. Washington

21. Penn State

22. North Carolina State

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan State

25. Cincinnati

