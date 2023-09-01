Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships

With Georgia's back-to-back title, they have officially entered a rare class of college football elites.

ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style.

A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.

But, it begs to ask. How many times has that been done before?

The answer is simple: it has never been done in the history of college football.

So, now, the Dawgs will set out on that very quest. Those around college football doubted the Georgia after they lost a record 15 players to the NFL Draft following their 2021 championship season. But, just as they did throughout this season and on Monday night, they quieted those that questioned.

In fact, only seven teams in the history of the sport have hoisted the trophy in consecutive seasons, and only twice in college football's modern era (since 1970). The BCS evolved into the College Football Playoff beginning in the 2014 season.

Here's a full list of back-to-back college football national champions

Minnesota: 1940, 1941

Army: 1944, 1945

Notre Dame: 1946, 1947

Oklahoma: 1955, 1956

Nebraska: 1994, 1995

USC: 2003, 2004* (Declared co-champions in '03, and '04 win was later vacated)

Alabama: 2011, 2012

Georgia: 2021, 2022