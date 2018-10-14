ATLANTA–As expected, the UGA football team took a considerable tumble in the nation's two biggest polls on Sunday.

The lone upside to that: One fall had a cushier landing than the other.

For the USATODAY/Amway Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs hold a respectable No. 6 ranking in the country–trailing only top-ranked Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame and LSU, which roughed up UGA in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

The Associated Press folks, however, weren't as kind, pushing Georgia down the No. 8 spot, slightly above Oklahoma and still-undefeated UCF ... but below Michigan (No. 6) and Texas (No. 7)–the same Longhorns who lost to lightly regarded Maryland last month.

There are two ways to view UGA's ranking, regardless of which poll subjectively holds greater meaning:

a) If Georgia runs the table from this point forward, knocking off the likes of Florida (No. 11 in AP), Kentucky (No. 14 in AP), Auburn (no longer ranked) and Alabama/LSU in the SEC championship game, then Sunday's status will represent the absolute low point of the season–even though 180-plus schools would kill to be in a similar funk.

b) If UGA loses once more, the AP or Coaches Poll rankings would be moot–in terms of garnering a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. After that, it's all about finding a good bowl game around the New Year's holiday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Michigan

7. Texas

8. UGA

9. Oklahoma

10. UCF

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. West Virginia

14. Kentucky

15. Washington

16. North Carolina State

17. Texas A&M

18. Penn State

19. Iowa

20. Cincinnati

21. South Florida

22. Mississippi State

23. Wisconsin

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State

USATODAY/AMWAY COACHES POLL

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Notre Dame

5. LSU

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. UCF

10. Oklahoma

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. West Virginia

14. Washington

15. NC State

16. Penn State

17. Kentucky

18. Texas A&M

19. Wisconsin

20. South Florida

21. Cincinnati

22. Iowa

23. Washington State

24. Stanford

25. Colorado

