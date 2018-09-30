ATLANTA–There's no way to spin the UGA football program being anything less than the second-best team in the country right now.

Just ask the media and coaches.

On Sunday, the Associated Press and USATODAY/Amway Coaches polls both had Georgia entrenched as the No. 2 team in the nation, trailing top-ranked Alabama in both scenarios.

Assuming UGA beats Vanderbilt next week, the Bulldogs might carry the No. 2 ranking into their mega-showdown with LSU on Oct. 13 (in Baton Rouge).

But make no mistake, the Dawgs should also be weary of oncoming Ohio State, in lieu of its thrilling comeback win at Penn State (Saturday night).

A few notables about the respective polls:

a) The top four are the same in both polls: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson.

b) The Crimson Tide commandeered 61 of 64 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Interestingly, Georgia didn't secure any first-place tallies.

c) UGA has a razor-thin lead over Ohio State in both polls–23 votes with USATODAY and just 10 votes with the Associated Press.

d) The SEC boasts five teams in the top 15: Alabama, UGA, LSU (No. 5 in AP), Auburn (No. 8 in AP) and Kentucky (No. 13 in AP).

AP TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. UGA

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oklahoma

8. Auburn

9. West Virginia

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. UCF

13. Kentucky

14. Stanford

15. Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. Miami

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Michigan

21. Colorado

22. Florida

23. North Carolina State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oklahoma State

USATODAY/AMWAY COACHES POLL

1. Alabama

2. UGA

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. West Virginia

9. Auburn

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. Wisconsin

13. UCF

14. Stanford

15. Kentucky

16. Michigan

17. Miami

18. Oregon

19. Michigan State

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Colorado

23. Virginia Tech

24. Boise State

25. North Carolina State

