ATLANTA–There's no way to spin the UGA football program being anything less than the second-best team in the country right now.
Just ask the media and coaches.
On Sunday, the Associated Press and USATODAY/Amway Coaches polls both had Georgia entrenched as the No. 2 team in the nation, trailing top-ranked Alabama in both scenarios.
Assuming UGA beats Vanderbilt next week, the Bulldogs might carry the No. 2 ranking into their mega-showdown with LSU on Oct. 13 (in Baton Rouge).
But make no mistake, the Dawgs should also be weary of oncoming Ohio State, in lieu of its thrilling comeback win at Penn State (Saturday night).
A few notables about the respective polls:
a) The top four are the same in both polls: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson.
b) The Crimson Tide commandeered 61 of 64 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Interestingly, Georgia didn't secure any first-place tallies.
c) UGA has a razor-thin lead over Ohio State in both polls–23 votes with USATODAY and just 10 votes with the Associated Press.
d) The SEC boasts five teams in the top 15: Alabama, UGA, LSU (No. 5 in AP), Auburn (No. 8 in AP) and Kentucky (No. 13 in AP).
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama
2. UGA
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Oklahoma
8. Auburn
9. West Virginia
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. UCF
13. Kentucky
14. Stanford
15. Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. Miami
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Michigan
21. Colorado
22. Florida
23. North Carolina State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Oklahoma State
1. Alabama
2. UGA
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. West Virginia
9. Auburn
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. Wisconsin
13. UCF
14. Stanford
15. Kentucky
16. Michigan
17. Miami
18. Oregon
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. Colorado
23. Virginia Tech
24. Boise State
25. North Carolina State