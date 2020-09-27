ESPN's College GameDay returning to Athens for UGA-Auburn showdown

This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. — Like most things in 2020, it looks a lot different. There aren't thousands of fans donning signs and packing the campus at the crack of dawn.

However, ESPN College GameDay will be returning to Athens for the second straight year as the Bulldogs host Auburn next Saturday.

📍 A T H E N S



We're headed to the Classic City for Auburn-Georgia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Em5wb7Elhi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2020

The show will be on the air from 9 a.m. until Noon. This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans are allowed on the GameDay set.