ESPN's College GameDay returning to Athens for UGA-Auburn showdown

ATHENS, Ga. — Like most things in 2020, it looks a lot different. There aren't thousands of fans donning signs and packing the campus at the crack of dawn.
However, ESPN College GameDay will be returning to Athens for the second straight year as the Bulldogs host Auburn next Saturday.
The show will be on the air from 9 a.m. until Noon. This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no fans are allowed on the GameDay set.
The last time College GameDay came to Athens was Sept. 21, 2019 when No. 3 Georgia topped No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17. GameDay was last onsite for a Bulldog game when No. 2 LSU beat No. 4 Georgia 37-10 in last year’s SEC Championship Game.