ATLANTA—The pollsters for the Associated Press and USATODAY Sports/Amway have reached a consensus on the nation's eight best college programs.

But don't expect this round of Kumbaya to continue down the line, due to all the parity in today's game.

The term parity comes with one big caveat:

There's no disputing Alabama's status as the top-ranked team. The way things are rolling for the Crimson Tide, we should just pencil 'em in for the SEC title game on Dec. 1 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ... and we might as well start engraving Tua Tagovailoa's name on the Heisman Trophy.

The ranked teams for 2 through 8, though, could be debated in just about any order; and yet, the nation's two biggest polls are in complete sync.

Very strange, indeed.

Three new teams join the top 10 in this week's @AmwayUS Coaches Poll after losses by Oklahoma, LSU and Auburn. @WeAreAFCA https://t.co/UCKXSBZ5aT pic.twitter.com/WSZ4H7yCRg — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) October 7, 2018

Here are some notables about this week's countdowns:

a) The AP poll includes eight SEC programs, easily the most of any other conference. The coaches' listing has seven SEC teams, with Mississippi State serving as the notable absence.

b) Georgia, which vanquished Vandy on Saturday night, has an upcoming gauntlet of four straight ranked opponents—at LSU (this Saturday), vs. Florida (Oct. 27), at Kentucky (Nov. 3) and Auburn at home (Nov. 10).

AP TOP 25

1. Alabama

2. UGA

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. Texas

10. UCF

11. Oklahoma

12. Michigan

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Oregon

18. Kentucky

19. Colorado

20. North Carolina State

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Mississippi State

25. Cincinnati

USATODAY/AMWAY COACHES POLL

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. West Virginia

7. Washington

8. Penn State

9. UCF

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma

12. LSU

13. Michigan

14. Texas

15. Miami

16. Florida

17. Oregon

18. Colorado

19. North Carolina State

20. Kentucky

21. Auburn

22. Texas A&M

23. South Florida

24. Stanford

25. Cincinnati

