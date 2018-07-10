ATLANTA—The pollsters for the Associated Press and USATODAY Sports/Amway have reached a consensus on the nation's eight best college programs.
But don't expect this round of Kumbaya to continue down the line, due to all the parity in today's game.
The term parity comes with one big caveat:
There's no disputing Alabama's status as the top-ranked team. The way things are rolling for the Crimson Tide, we should just pencil 'em in for the SEC title game on Dec. 1 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) ... and we might as well start engraving Tua Tagovailoa's name on the Heisman Trophy.
The ranked teams for 2 through 8, though, could be debated in just about any order; and yet, the nation's two biggest polls are in complete sync.
Very strange, indeed.
Here are some notables about this week's countdowns:
a) The AP poll includes eight SEC programs, easily the most of any other conference. The coaches' listing has seven SEC teams, with Mississippi State serving as the notable absence.
b) Georgia, which vanquished Vandy on Saturday night, has an upcoming gauntlet of four straight ranked opponents—at LSU (this Saturday), vs. Florida (Oct. 27), at Kentucky (Nov. 3) and Auburn at home (Nov. 10).
1. Alabama
2. UGA
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. Texas
10. UCF
11. Oklahoma
12. Michigan
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Oregon
18. Kentucky
19. Colorado
20. North Carolina State
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Mississippi State
25. Cincinnati
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. West Virginia
7. Washington
8. Penn State
9. UCF
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma
12. LSU
13. Michigan
14. Texas
15. Miami
16. Florida
17. Oregon
18. Colorado
19. North Carolina State
20. Kentucky
21. Auburn
22. Texas A&M
23. South Florida
24. Stanford
25. Cincinnati