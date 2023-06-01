Dawgs land in California for National Championship, Kirby Smart speaks

Following a narrow victory against Ohio State, Georgia will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Sofi Stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Dawgs have landed in Los Angeles before making their way to Inglewood, Calif. to play in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Following a narrow victory against Ohio State, Georgia will face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium this coming Monday.

They arrived shortly after 6 p.m. EST on Friday evening, which is just after 3 p.m. PST at Los Angeles International Airport.

11Alive's Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman were at LAX to greet the team as they deplaned a specially-branded Delta aircraft -- featuring the Bulldog mascot and signature of Vince Dooley in tribute to the late great coach -- and were welcomed to the sunny West Coast.

Once they arrived, Kirby Smart stepped out of the plane, stretched his legs and then addressed the media for the first time in Los Angeles.

>>Here is the full press conference of what he had to say in preparation for Monday's game:

Friday morning the Dawgs left their hometown of Athens to take flight and play in one of the most anticipated games of the year. It will be the Dawgs' second-straight appearance in a National Championship, as they look to defend their title won against Alabama in January 2022.

And the Dawgs are off to LA! Fans of all ages are lining up to send the team off to the Championship! @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/p7z6tiHshL — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) January 6, 2023

The CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. From Athens to Los Angeles, 11Alive is bringing you complete coverage in the Dawgs' quest to repeat as champions. Visit 11alive.com/bulldogs for more.