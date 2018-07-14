File this one under the header of delayed gratification.

Two years ago, Demetris Robertson (No. 8 player nationally, top-rated wide receiver) was the talk of the Georgia prep circuit, and a big dog in national circles, as well.

As such, the kid was flush with nationwide options when it came to choosing a college in 2016.

His final decision: Siding with the University of California over UGA and Notre Dame, among others.

Fast forward to the present: Over the weekend, Robertson posted a major announcement on social media (where else?), opting to immediately transfer to UGA, with the hopes of playing for the Bulldogs—sooner than later.

Is this fall a possibility for Robertson (6 feet, 180 pounds), a former five-star prospect who accounted for 57 catches, 837 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman at Cal, before incurring an injury-shortened campaign in 2017?

According to UGASports.com, Robertson will likely petition the NCAA for a hardship waiver, one that grants immediate playing eligibility.

Upon approval, the Savannah native (Savannah Christian School) would be eligible for three full seasons in Athens.

