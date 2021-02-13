A look at Devonte Wyatt’s impact with the Georgia Bulldogs

Last year, he took a big step for Georgia and was a huge part of the team's defensive front.

ATHENS, Ga. — Devonte Wyatt is a senior defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs who has chosen to come back for an extra year.

The 6’3 and 315-pound football player is a force on the interior defensive line.

Last year, he took a big step for Georgia and was a huge part of the team's defensive front.

He is able to take on offensive lineman and use his strength to shed blocks and maintain his position on the line of scrimmage. Wyatt's is position is not known for showing up in the stat sheet, but it will impact the game in a positive way.

Clint Chamblin and Daniel Monroe talked about his impact on the daily Locked On Bulldogs podcast.

"We saw a man motivated at blowing up blocks. Not a space-eater. There is no space-eater on this defensive line,” said Monroe. “That understanding of a clogging defensive player is not here. These men take other men and push them back. They redistribute the line of scrimmage to a yard or a half yard back from where it began. It is no longer where you thought it was, it is back here.”

“You should be excited for Devonte Wyatt if you saw him last year,” said Monroe. “The flashes that were there were not the same ceiling as Jordan Davis but the effect that he adds side by side with Jordan Davis on this defensive line is huge.”