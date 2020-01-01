PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield.

The NFC East champions placed three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and defensive end Daeshon Hall on injured reserve.

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Shelton Gibson and offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

The Eagles host Seattle on Sunday.

Philadelphia was missing seven starters on offense in Week 17. Gibson was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in 2017. He has three career receptions and was released in training camp.

Holyfield spent the season on Carolina's practice squad. He is the son of former professional World Champion boxer Evander Holyfield.

MORE HEADLINES:

UGA tailback Elijah Holyfield doesn't find a home on NFL Draft weekend

UGA Pro Day: Elijah Holyfield struggles again in the 40-yard dash

NFL Combine: Here's how UGA tailback Elijah Holyfield fared on Day 1