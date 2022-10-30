College GameDay in Athens for next weekend's Tennessee-Georgia game

It'll be a meeting between two undefeated teams.

ATHENS, Ga. — ESPN's College GameDay is heading back to Athens.

The college football pregame show announced it will be heading to Athens, Georgia for Tennessee's top-three matchup against No. 1 UGA.

The Vols beats No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday and Georgia beat Florida 42-20 on Saturday.

YOU READY, ATHENS?!



Next up, we're headed to the highly anticipated SEC East matchup between @Vol_Football and @GeorgiaFootball! pic.twitter.com/5iU2sULxqm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 30, 2022

With the wins for both teams, they both remain undefeated in the SEC and overall. The winner would control their own destiny in winning the SEC East and potentially locking in their spot in the SEC Championship game.