Felony charge dismissed against football player who transferred to UGA

The district attorney said the felony charge has been dismissed. The misdemeanor will be dropped once Rara Thomas completes a pre-trail diversion program.

ATHENS, Ga. — The case against a University of Georgia transfer who was arrested in Athens earlier this year is being resolved as he enters a pre-trail diversion agreement, officials said. Charges against Rodaris "Rara" Thomas are being dismissed, according to District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez of Georgia's Western Judicial Circuit.

In January, authorities arrested and booked Thomas into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

"The felony charge was dismissed after review of the evidence determined that the evidence was insufficient to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the standard for conviction for trial, unlike the probable cause standard used by law enforcement for arrest," the district attorney said in a statement.

Gonzalez added the misdemeanor will be dropped once Thomas completes a pre-trial diversion program. If it's not completed, however, prosecutors will proceed with the charge.

Attorneys for Thomas said once the football player completes the program, the criminal records related to the charge will be eligible for restriction and sealing.

Thomas transferred to UGA this semester from Mississippi State. He caught 44 passes for 626 yards and had seven touchdowns in 2022.