ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs were dominated in their 37-10 loss to the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Jake Fromm and the offensive unit struggled to score points in the first half, and it put their defense in unfavorable situations throughout the game. Fromm threw for 225 yards one touchdown and two interceptions.

D'Andre Swift was used sparingly, carrying the ball twice for 13 yards.

The Bulldogs were without Lawrence Cager, and George Pickens (for the first half) heading into the game, but Fromm lost another wide receiver, Dominik Blaylock, late in the first quarter due to a knee injury.

Georgia trailed LSU 17-3 heading into halftime and did not score their first touchdown until the 11:41 mark in the fourth quarter. Fromm threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Pickens.

Potential Heisman winner Joe Burrow led the Tigers with 349 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 41 rushing yards.

Georgia is now 3-5 in SEC Championship games.

The loss will likely knock Georgia out of the College Football Playoffs, and the Tigers’ blowout win gives them a chance to dethrone Ohio State as the number one team in the nation.

