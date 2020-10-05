Former Georgia Bulldog surprises Grady employee for nurses week

11Alive Sports is continuing to honor nurses week by surprising medical professionals with some of their favorite athletes on zoom calls

ATLANTA — On Wednesday to jump-start nurses week, the 11Alive Sports team surprised four different medical professionals with athletes and coaches from their favorite sports teams.

There was one more surprise left that involved the Georgia Bulldogs - and Kelsey Dudek.

“I can’t tell you what a simple thank you and keep going means to us,” said Kelsey Dudek.

Dudek is a licensed medical social worker for therapeutic support on the Palliative and Supportive Care Team at Grady Hospital.

“At first, it’s a little intimidating because you know that you’re going into a room that the person on the other end is probably very scared," Dudek said. "I keep a picture of me in normal clothes on me so they can see I’m human too. I think just reminding them that they’re not alone because it can be so isolating.”

She’s a graduate of the University of Georgia and a big fan of all things Bulldogs.

“Oh my goodness, don’t even get me started,” she said with a smile on her face. “I have a scrub cap that has Bulldogs on it and my pin has the Georgia Bulldogs logo on it.”

While she was pouring out all the love for her favorite team, she had no idea that record-setting former Georgia placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship was then listening to the conversation.

“Shut the front door!” screamed Dudek.

Blankenship, who recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, is wildly popular among Bulldogs fans with his nickname “Hot Rod” and his place in history between the hedges.

“It’s taking a lot of hard work from a lot of incredible people just like yourself to keep the world going right now, so thank you so much for everything,” said Blankenship. “This is your time to shine right now. It’s the offseason for us, but it’s the big season for people like yourself to keep us going so thank you so much.”

Dudek said she was so honored to have received the surprise but she said everyone at Grady deserves it.

“I go to work because I see it as a calling and a blessing, but to see someone from my community in Georgia reach out it’s really special so thank you so much,” said Dudek.

From all of us here at 11Alive and 11Alive Sports, thank you to all the medical professionals for working around the clock to keep us safe during this pandemic. It’s because of you that we will be able to return to sporting events in the future.