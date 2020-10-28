Former UGA football, NFL star dies

Orr was a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs (1955-56-57) and became a successful wide receiver for 13 years in the NFL.

ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia football and National Football League star Jimmy Orr died Tuesday at his home in Brunswick. He was 85.

Orr was a three-year letterman for the Bulldogs (1955-56-57) and became a star wide receiver for 13 years in the NFL playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1958-60) and Baltimore Colts (1961-70), the university said.

Orr was named UPI NFL Rookie of the Year in 1958 recording 33 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. His 910 yards stood as a franchise rookie record until 2017.

He was a two-time Pro Bowl player as a Steeler in 1959 and as a Colt in 1965, a year in which he was also named first-team All-Pro. Orr was a member of the Colts 1971 Super Bowl championship team and the Colts NFL championship team in 1969. He ended his 13-year pro career with 400 receptions for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns.