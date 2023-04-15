How to watch 2023 G-Day game | Everything you need to know

Here's how you can watch the game plus everything else you need to know.

ATHENS, Ga. — It's finally mid-April in Athens which means only one thing: the Dawgs are back in action.

Georgia fans will pack Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon for the annual G-Day spring game between the red team and black team. There are plenty of key headlines to watch out for -- from the quarterback battle to many other positional battles.

How to watch G-Day game

The game starts at 4 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Broadcasting the game will be Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and on the sideline will be Alyssa Lang. You can also stream it online via the WatchESPN app.

Rosters for the red and black team

Here's who the red and black team will feature in today's spring game:

Collaring ceremony

UGA will officially introduce Uga XI. Their new mascot Boom, a 10-month-old English Bulldog, will mark the 11th mascot in the storied history of the Dawgs.

Boom succeeds Que, who is retiring as Uga X, the winningest mascot in Georgia's history. Que was two-and-a-half when he took over as the mascot in 2015.

The collaring ceremony is set to begin at approximately 3:50 p.m. before kickoff on the 20-yard line, according to a school release.

The first Uga, "Hood's Ole Dan," started the line in 1955.