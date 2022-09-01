10 players on Alabama's football roster are from Georgia

There are 5 from Alabama on the Georgia Bulldogs roster.

ATLANTA — As Georgia and Alabama are set to face one another in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are ten Georgians on the Crimson Tide roster.

Of the 10 athletes, three of them graduated from McEachern High School in Cobb County. Seven of the 10 play on the defense.

Javon Baker - Wide Receiver - McEachern High - Atlanta

Brian Branch - Defensive Back - Sandy Creek High - Tyrone

King Mwikuta - Linebacker - Troupe County High - West Point

Will Anderson Jr - Linebacker - Dutchtown High - Hampton

Seth McLaughlin - Offensive Lineman - Buford High - Buford

Christian Johnson - Linebacker - IMG Academy (Fla.) - Flowery Branch

Terrence Ferguson II - Offensive Lineman - Peach High - Fort Valley

Kyle Mann - Defensive Lineman - McEachern High - Powder Springs

Justin Eboigbe - Defensive Lineman - Forest Park High - Forest Park

Jamil Burroughs - Defensive Lineman - McEachern High - Powder Springs

Meanwhile, there are five Alabama natives on the Bulldogs roster.

George Pickens - Wide Receiver - Hoover High - Hoover

Jackson Meeks - Wide Receiver - Central High - Phenix City

William Mote - Snapper - Spain Park High - Hoover

Luke Collins - Outside Linebacker - Birmingham Prep - Birmingham

Clay Webb - Offensive Lineman - Oxford High - Oxford