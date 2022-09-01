10 players on Alabama's football roster are from Georgia

ATLANTA — As Georgia and Alabama are set to face one another in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are ten Georgians on the Crimson Tide roster.
Of the 10 athletes, three of them graduated from McEachern High School in Cobb County. Seven of the 10 play on the defense.
Javon Baker - Wide Receiver - McEachern High - Atlanta
Brian Branch - Defensive Back - Sandy Creek High - Tyrone
King Mwikuta - Linebacker - Troupe County High - West Point
Will Anderson Jr - Linebacker - Dutchtown High - Hampton
Seth McLaughlin - Offensive Lineman - Buford High - Buford
Christian Johnson - Linebacker - IMG Academy (Fla.) - Flowery Branch
Terrence Ferguson II - Offensive Lineman - Peach High - Fort Valley
Kyle Mann - Defensive Lineman - McEachern High - Powder Springs
Justin Eboigbe - Defensive Lineman - Forest Park High - Forest Park
Jamil Burroughs - Defensive Lineman - McEachern High - Powder Springs
Meanwhile, there are five Alabama natives on the Bulldogs roster.
George Pickens - Wide Receiver - Hoover High - Hoover
Jackson Meeks - Wide Receiver - Central High - Phenix City
William Mote - Snapper - Spain Park High - Hoover
Luke Collins - Outside Linebacker - Birmingham Prep - Birmingham
Clay Webb - Offensive Lineman - Oxford High - Oxford
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide kick off at 8 p.m. on Monday in Indianapolis on ESPN.