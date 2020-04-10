Bulldogs pull off impressive 27-6 victory against age-old rival Auburn

The Bulldogs managed to prevent a single touchdown by Auburn throughout the game.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs powered through to an impressive win on Saturday that Auburn only narrowly prevented from becoming a blowout.

Stetson Bennett threw for 240 yards and a touchdown in his first college start and Zamir White ran for a pair of scores in the first Top 10 bout of the season.

The Bulldogs struck early in the first quarter putting 10 points on the board that wouldn't be answered until the next. Auburn managed to get on the board with a three-pointer but Georgia managed another 14, ending the half with a 24-3 lead.

The second half would see the Bulldogs slow-down on points but give up very few to Auburn with each team managing three in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter went scoreless and the Bulldogs pulled off a 27-6 win between the hedges.