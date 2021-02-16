What’s the biggest game on Georgia’s schedule?

The biggest game this season for the Georgia Bulldogs is the Cocktail Party, the annual matchup between the Bulldogs and the Florida Gators

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia released its 2021 football schedule at the end of last month

The schedule is, of course, dependent on whether or not collegiate football moves forward in a traditional format for this fall. Provided that happens, the Bulldogs will open the season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte against Clemson.

On the latest Locked On SEC podcast, host Chris Gordy went through the biggest game on each SEC team’s schedule.

The biggest game this season for the Georgia Bulldogs is the Cocktail Party, the annual matchup between the Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. The game is on Oct. 30.

Gordy also believed that it is the biggest game of Florida’s schedule as well.

“Georgia’s a team that I am expecting big things out of this year,” Gordy said. “They are my pick to win the SEC East and potentially go to the College Football Playoff.”

Listen to the Locked on SEC podcast below.