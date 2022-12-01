UGA says Sanford Stadium will be at capacity for championship celebration

The Georgia football team will be honored with a short parade Saturday before a formal program inside the stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. — Officials at the University of Georgia said on Friday that Sanford Stadium will now be at capacity for Saturday's championship celebration.

In other words, if you were looking to try to find a way in - you're too late.

The school said in a release that "there will be no additional tickets made available" for the celebration, which will be held inside the stadium following a short parade down Lumpkin Street to the venue.

The formal ceremony inside the stadium begins at 2 p.m.

The school added that normal gameday parking and traffic flow will be in place for Saturday.

Gates to the stadium open at Noon and the campus will be open to visitors starting at 7 a.m.