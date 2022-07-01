What is the Georgia Bulldogs fight song?

UGA will be playing for the national championship in Indianapolis on Monday against Alabama.

ATHENS, Ga. — It was one of the enduring images of the Georgia Bulldogs' season - hulking defensive lineman Jordan Davis, one of the faces of the team, joyfully conducting the Redcoat Marching Band to "Glory, Glory" the Dawgs' fight song, after his final home game.

But did you know? That's technically not the school's fight song.

Officially, it's "Hail to Georgia," though there's little ambiguity about which song really "sings" Georgia football - "Glory Glory," strictly speaking a "rally" song, is synonymous with the Dawgs, played after touchdowns and most anything else that signals something good happened for UGA.

What's more, "Battle Hymn of the Bulldog Nation," played before games, is also arguably more closely associated with the Dawgs than the official "Hail to Georgia" fight song.

As it happens, "Glory Glory" is basically done in the same tune as the classic "Battle Hymn of the Republic," only faster.

The song's history makes it a funny fit for UGA, as The New York Times reported back when the Dawgs were last in the national championship: "Famous as a Civil War anthem of the North, 'Battle Hymn' was inspired by a song that honored the antislavery martyr John Brown. The apocalyptic lyrics cast the South as a serpent, the biblical embodiment of evil, and link the Union to a divine mission, imploring, 'Let us die to make men free'... Slapping on new lyrics was easy. In the Georgia version, its precursor’s thrice-repeated lyric, 'Glory, glory Hallelujah,' is replaced with, 'Glory, Glory to old Georgia,' and the line 'His truth is marching on' is supplanted by 'G-E-O-R-G-I-A.'

Its lyrics are simple. If you're watching the game and hear it - if you're a UGA fan, hopefully often - it's certainly easy to sing along with: