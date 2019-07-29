ATHENS, Ga. — If college football coaches were awarded gold medals for landing prospects, Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman would be the Michael Phelps of the recruiting world.

He just won another gold medal with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Chad Lindberg. Lindberg, who was thought to be a Texas Longhorn lean for most of his recruitment, decided to leave League City, Texas, and play his college football for Pittman and head coach Kirby Smart.

Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals.com, has covered Lindberg’s recruitment for some time.

“I like Lindberg a good bit, and when I got the job, I put him as the top offensive lineman in the state,” Spiegelman said. “There's no guarantee he finishes as Texas' top offensive lineman, but I have him as a more polished product than four-star Garrett Hayes and he has better size/strength than Oklahoma commit Nate Anderson.”

Lindberg is ranked as the No. 94 overall player in the country according to Rivals.com, and could play offensive tackle or even offensive guard in college.

“He's a good tackle or guard prospect, technically sound, extremely intelligent and bends very well, naturally strong,” Spiegelman said. “If he were to slide inside to guard, I'd like to see him shed some weight. At tackle, he's sound and efficient and a guaranteed finisher.”

Lindberg joins four-star Broderick Jones, five-star Tate Ratledge, and four-star Joshua Braun as the offensive linemen committed to Georgia in the Class of 2020.

All four prospects are in the Rivals250 and they will join one of the highest-rated, if not the top-rated, offensive line groups in the country when they enroll at UGA.

