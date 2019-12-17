ATHENS, Ga. —

While most Georgia fans were waiting on the fireworks to start up on Wednesday, four-star defensive back Major Burns of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s Madison Prep Academy had other ideas.

The 6-foot-3, 174-pound defender announced his intentions to play for the Bulldogs via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Ranked at the nation’s No. 238 overall player by Rivals.com, Burns becomes Georgia’s sixteenth commitment of the Class of 2020 and the second defensive back, joining longtime commit Jalen Kimber.

Burns, who spent the past six months committed to LSU, reopened his recruitment last week and followed that shortly thereafter with an official visit to Athens last weekend. Now, he is expected to sign his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Madison Prep, and he’s expected to enroll early for the Bulldogs.

Moving ahead, Georgia remains in the mix for several of the nation’s top defensive backs in the Class of 2020, including Dontae Manning, Eric Reed, Joshua Eaton, and Kelee Ringo.

