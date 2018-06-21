RUTLEDGE, Ga. – Kirby Smart is known for being one of the most intense coaches in the SEC. There’s very little disputing that.

It’s not often that he relaxes and lets another side show. But Wednesday’s visit to Camp Sunshine was one of those occasions.

Located in Rutledge, Georgia, about 30 miles southwest of Athens, Camp Sunshine has been around since 1982, serving as a getaway retreat for kids going through and recovering from various forms of cancer.

It’s a place Smart knows well.

As a teenager, his brother Karl attended the camp while recovering from cancer, and later became a counselor. And even with all the years that passed, Kirby Smart has made a tradition of stopping by the week-long camp to offer his support and visit with the youngsters there.

“It was definitely because of Karl. Karl was a camper here and later a counselor for many years,” Smart said. “When I came to work for Mark (Richt), I asked Coach Richt if I could take over the plan of the kids coming. They had been coming prior to, but the year I was an assistant, I came down with them, visited and had a big time. It was a lot of fun then and it’s something they’ve carried on the many years I was gone.”

Bulldog tight end Isaac Nauta admits seeing the Kirby Smart at Camp Sunshine is different than the version he typically sees at practice.

“There’s definitely other moments when you see that side of him,” Nauta said. “There’s "coach mode" when it’s about football and about winning games, keeping your job. But when you’re outside of football, there’s a whole different Kirby, a fun guy, kind of like what you see in recruiting. That’s the Kirby that we see. I like that side of it, too, it’s a little less intense.”

For the freshman and other newcomers like graduate transfer Jay Hayes, the trip is also an opportunity to bond as a team.

New Bulldogs Zamir White, Jamaree Salyer, Otis Reese and a number of others were among those interacting with youngsters, signing autographs while taking part in basketball and dodgeball with the campers there.

Hayes, still feeling his way around as far as getting to know his new home after coming over Notre Dame, smiled and joked with teenagers asking for pictures and autographs. The Brooklyn native even joked he was able to see his first goat, one of several farm animals cared for by the campers on the property.

“I think they see there is a human side to everybody, and you get to go out and have fun,” Smart said. “Not a lot of our coaches are here, our strength staff, but at 6:30 or 6 this morning, these kids were working out and running. We told them we’d have the program in the morning to free up the afternoon for this event. It’s certainly not mandatory, but so many of our kids wanted to come. We showed them a very inspiring video that we filmed last year here and I think we had 50 kids signed up, and after that we had 20 more who wanted to come.”

Running back Elijah Holyfield was certainly glad that he did.

Wednesday’s trip was the first for the junior. He plans on coming back next week as well.

“If they can be happy at this state, we’ve got no reason not to be happy every day,” Holyfield said. “It’s really a blessing to see them."

Smart said that’s exactly the idea.

“I want our guys to appreciate what they have. You look at some these kids who are struggling, have to go through things. A lot of these kids are healthy and well, but they come back because they’re the hope for so many other kids who are going through the struggles,” Smart said. “When you have peers, who have gone through what you’re going through, your family, it helps. It’s inspiring for our players, all the kids, and really counselors. They give so much of their time away from their families so these kids can have a week away from their families.”

