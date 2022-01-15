Watch the full Dawg Walk that followed UGA's championship parade

Georgia celebrated their national title on Saturday in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — For more than 20 years, the Georgia Bulldogs have began every home game by first walking from Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium, a tradition known as the Dawg Walk.

On Saturday, they got to walk the sweetest Dawg Walk yet.

Following the Dawgs' national championship parade that ran down Lumpkin Street in Athens, they then performed a celebratory Dawg Walk on their way into Sanford Stadium for a formal championship ceremony that began at 2 p.m.

If you want to relive the glory of Georgia's first-ever national champion Dawg Walk, you can see it in full in the video player above this story or watch it in the YouTube player below: