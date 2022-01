The Dawgs are scheduled to arrive at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens at 3 p.m.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs will soon arrive home in Athens as National Champs Tuesday afternoon. The Georgia Bulldogs secured their national championship for the first time in more than four decades on Monday night, beating Alabama 33-18.

They are expected to land at the Atlanta airport Tuesday afternoon and are scheduled to arrive at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall in Athens at 3 p.m.

You'll be able to watch the national champs heading home here on 11Alive.com and 11Alive's YouTube Channel.