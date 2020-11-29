No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.
After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Georgia led 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina got a first down.
Zamir White ran 13 times for 84 yards, Kenny McIntosh had 79 yards on nine carries, and Daijun Edwards ran 14 times for 77 yards.