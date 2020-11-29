No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

Georgialed 21-0 after its first three possessions and before South Carolina got a first down.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards to help the No. 13 Bulldogs overpower depleted South Carolina 45-16 on Saturday night.

After throwing for 401 yards in his first start last week, Southern California transfer JT Daniels was 10 for 16 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

