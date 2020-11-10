No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Vols 44-21

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 by knocking off a ranked Southeastern Conference team for the second week in a row.

ATHENS, Ga. — South Georgia-native Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and No. 3 Georgia bounced back from Tennessee’s goal-line stand on the final play of the first half, dominating the final 30 minutes to beat the 14th-ranked Volunteers 44-21.

