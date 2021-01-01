Podlesny's FG lifts Georgia past Cincinnati in Peach Bowl

Georgia trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter, but its defense clamped down on Desmond Ridder and Cincinnati.

ATLANTA — The Bulldogs' Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl.

