Georgia coach Kirby Smart's son, Andrew, brings unmatched passion to football team

Although their are a ton of secrets to why the Bulldogs have had so much success in the past few seasons, a big part of that lies close to the Smart family.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — There are a ton of storylines behind the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs as they chase their second-straight national championship.

Although their are a ton of secrets to why the Bulldogs have had so much success in the past few seasons, a big part of that lies close to the Smart family.

Kirby Smart's 10-year-old son Andrew has grown up with the program and every time he's around the players, his passion is so infectious.

"I mean Andrew is like a little brother to me," Georgia tight end Darnell Washington said when asked why Kirby's youngest son being around the team is so special. "I have lots of nephews and I got two of my own [kids], two little girls, so I just look at it like one of my own."

Washington explained how he loves Andrew for his goofiness as a kid and how he keeps practices light in that sense.

Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran explained that having Andrew around the team is special to not only him, but all of his teammates.

"It's amazing how close he is to us because he kind of looks for individual players before the game to give a dap to or a high five," Van Pran said. "It's a pretty unique experience to have the head coach's son around to kind oflook up to you."